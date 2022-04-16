New leaks suggest Google's rumoured Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is closer to launch

The first Google wearable smartwatch may finally be on its way. After years of rumours and false starts, it seems like a Pixel Watch running on Wear OS is coming this year. Evan Blass, an American blogger/phone leaker, tweeted a screenshot of an interactive tutorial teasing a “Pixel Rohan” running the Wear OS 3.1. The caption of his tweet was, “Won’t be long now” which indicates a nod to the very likely possibility of Google teasing or launching the Pixel Watch at next month’s Google I/O event.

However, as per the leak the ‘Wear OS 3.1’ shown is an outdated version. The current version is the Wear OS 3.2 which has been available in Google’s developer preview since February 2022 and has rolled out to the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

It is unlikely for Google to launch the watch with the outdated version. So it may be an error, as per a Verge report.

The expected Pixel Watch is a culmination of three years of work by Google. The company in 2019 acquired Fossil’s smartwatch tech and later acquired Fitbit. In 2021, Fitbit and Google announced that they were working on the integration of Fitbit on Wear OS in a project codenamed ‘Nighlight’. Google had recently received clearance from the FDA for passive atrial fibrillation monitoring on Fitbit devices.

Additionally, Qualcomm, the supplier of Snapdragon Wear, is also expected to release a more potent chip sometime this year. With all of this, it seems like the pieces of the puzzle for the new Pixel Watch are finally falling into place.

Earlier reports by the Business Insider and The Verge suggested that the upcoming wearable may be round with no physical bezel, making use of proprietary watchbands. The watch will need daily charging, which early feedback has said is slow as per the reports. A heart-rate monitor and step counting sensor, along with the debut of Fitbit integration on Wear OS is expected with this watch. The final branding or name for the device is not known yet.

In terms of pricing, The Verge reports suggest that the device is expected to cost more than a Fitbit and compete directly with the Apple Watch.