Netflix tests sharing accounts outside household

By Reuters  IST (Published)
Netflix is testing the features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru allowing members on its standard and premium plans to add up to two people. The company is also studying another feature that will allow members on a basic, standard or premium plan to transfer their profile information to a new account or a sub account retaining data such as viewing history and personalized recommendations.

Netflix Inc is testing features including one that will allow accounts to be shared outside members' household at an extra cost, the streaming pioneer said on Wednesday.
The company is testing the features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru allowing members on its standard and premium plans to add up to two people.
Netflix is also studying another feature that will allow members on a basic, standard or premium plan to transfer their profile information to a new account or a sub account retaining data such as viewing history and personalized recommendations.
The company currently allows people who live together to share their Netflix account. However, the plans have created some confusion about when and how accounts can be shared, the company said, adding it is impacting its ability to invest in new content.
The company said it would test the features for their utility before making changes in other parts of the world.
Netflix in January tempered its growth expectations, projecting customer additions in the first-quarter at less than half of Wall Street's expectations citing the late arrival of anticipated content.
