Neiphiu Rio, four-time Nagaland chief minister, looks to return for a record fifth term

Rio has been an ardent supporter of peace talks in Nagaland, hoping to see a resolution to the Naga issue.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance’s chief ministerial face. If the NDPP-BJP manages to secure a majority, then Rio will become the chief minister for a record fifth term.

Rio has been an ardent supporter of peace talks in Nagaland, hoping to see a resolution to the Naga issue. The 72-year-old has repeatedly promised development in Nagaland, which has one of the highest rates of unemployment in India. He enjoys considerable support in his home constituency of Angami.

Rio is one of the richest political leaders in Nagaland, and the second-richest candidate to stand for election in 2023. According to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, Rio has declared assets of Rs 46 crore.

Born to Guolhoulie Rio in 1950, Rio belongs to the Angami Naga tribe. He received his education at Baptist English School, Kohima and Sainik School Purulia, West Bengal. He studied at St. Joseph’s College, Darjeeling and then at Kohima Arts College.

He got involved in politics at a young age. His first major appointment came when he was only 24 when he was made the President of Kohima District United Democratic Front (UDF) Youth Wing. In 1984, Rio was made the Chairman of the Northern Angami Area Council. Five years later, he contested in the assembly elections as a Congress candidate for the Northern Angami-II constituency.

He won the seat and was made part of the SC Jamir-led cabinet where he held the portfolios of Sports and School Education and subsequently Higher and Technical Education along with Art and Culture. He was re-elected in 1989 and was once again made part of the state cabinet.

However, in 2002 Rio broke ranks with the Congress party after accusing SC Jamir of blocking settlements with Naga groups. He joined the Nagaland People's Council (NPC), which later became the Naga People’s Front (NPF). Under his leadership, the NPF joined hands with the BJP along with other regional Naga parties to form the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) to overthrow Congress in the state.

In 2003, Rio won his first term as Chief Minister after DAN won the election. However, just before the completion of his first term, he was forced to resign when President’s Rule was announced in the state.

When President’s Rule was lifted for the next elections, his party again emerged victorious in the electoral contest, securing his second term in the CM’s seat. He won his third term in 2013 but resigned a year later to contest in the 2014 national election. He won by a landslide and became a member of parliament. In 2018, Nio left his party after the NPF announced that it was severing ties with the BJP.

He then formed the NDPP and secured another victory in the state with the help of the BJP and became the chief minister for the fourth term. While the NPF won 25 seats in the 2018 elections, the NDPP poached 21 MLAs from Rio’s former party last year.

The NDPP now has 42 members. The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) now has 42 NDPP MLAs, 12 BJP MLAs, four NPF and two independent MLAs.

Also read: