Neil Young vs Spotify: Musician asks staff to quit before the platform 'eats up your soul'

Singer-songwriter Neil Young, who sparked off an exodus of artists, content creators and listeners from Spotify after he withdrew his catalogue from the platform, has launched a fresh salvo at the streaming giant.

Young, who pulled his music from Spotify in protest against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation being spread via Joe Rogan's popular podcast, wrote an open letter in which he told Spotify's employees that the company's CEO Danny Ek--and not Rogan--is the real problem.

In the letter which Young uploaded on his website, he wrote, "To the musicians and creators in the world, I say this: You must be able to find a better place than Spotify to be the home of your art. To the workers at Spotufy, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem--not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers--not art, not creativity."

Where did it start?

This is only the latest in a series of PR disasters for the streaming giant. Spotify's troubles had begun when Young took umbrage to a guest on one of an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience freely making false claims about COVID-19 vaccines, claims Rogan did nothing to rectify. In fact, Rogan has a spotty history with misinformation, conspiracy theories, and racism. The guest in the episode had already been banned from Twitter and YouTube over the spread of misinformation.

On December 31, 2021, over 270 doctors, nurses, science educators and other health professionals signed a petition condemning Rogan’s promotion of anti-vax beliefs and urging Spotify to take action against the podcaster.

Spotify did take action against Rogan, but not before Ek first came out in his defence. In the first week of February, fans of the long-form conversation podcast saw over 70 episodes suddenly disappear from the platform, overnight.

Spotify did not offer an explanation for removing the episodes, although Rogan posted a five-minute apology video on Instagram for using the racist "N-word" on his show in the past.

Musicians pull out

Starting with Young, musicians such as Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, India Arie, Nils Lofgren and podcasters like Brené Brown, Wendy Zukerman and Blythe Terrell have pulled out entire catalogues from the platform and stopped releasing new content.

Ek’s take

After musicians started leaving the platform, Spotify switched on damage control mode and said it would take moderation actions against content that violated its rules.

Although Spotify has claimed that it is a hands-off platform that treats all creators equally, it has held backdoor talks with Rogan and pulled out episodes following the outrage over the use of racial slurs.

Spotify shares a delicate relationship with Rogan and depends on him to stay differentiated. The platform pays Rogan a whopping $100 million to distribute his show exclusively on Spotify.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. (Image: Reuters)

According to Ek, the fact that the platform is paying $100 million to exclusively distribute “The Joe Rogan Experience” should not change anything, The Verge reported.

“It is important to note that we do not have creative control over Joe Rogan’s content,” Ek had said, adding that the company only gets to know about Rogan’s content when he publishes it. On review, if the content appears to violate the policy of the platform, “we take the appropriate enforcement actions,” Ek said.

On the other hand, Ek has also told employees that Rogan was critical to the company’s success and that his exclusives gave the company leverage in negotiations with Amazon, Google, and Tesla. According to the CEO, Rogan’s content has helped convert Spotify into the number-one podcasting app in the US.

As per an ANI report, Ek told staff in a letter over the weekend that the company would invest $100 million in "marginalised" groups without specifying how that money would be spent. The CEO also said Spotify would add disclaimers to podcasts covering topics such as COVID-19.

