    NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 result today: How to check seat allotment

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 result today: How to check seat allotment

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 result today: How to check seat allotment
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the result on the official mcc.nic.in website.

    The Medical Counselling Committee is set to release NEET UG Counselling 2022 result for Round 1 seat allotment on October 21. Candidates who registered for the counselling can check the result on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. All candidates will be given a window from October 22 to 28 to report to their allotted colleges.

    Here's a step-by-step guide to check the Round 1 Seat allocation result:
    Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in, the official website of MCC.
    Step 2: Find and click on NEET UG Medical Counselling tab on the homepage.
    Step 3: Click on the link that reads “UG Counselling Result For Round 1”.
    Step 4: Enter the login details and click on submit to view the result.
    Step 5: Check the Round 1 Provisional result and download the page for future reference.
    The round 2 of NEET UG counselling will start from November 2 and end on November 18. The mop-up round will begin from November 23 and end on December 10 and the stray vacancies round will begin on December 12 and conclude on December 20.
    Earlier, the MCC had added 242 seats for round 1 of NEET UG Counselling. The new MBBS seats have now been added to the seat matrix of Round 1 of UG Counselling 2022 and the MCC extended the Round 1 NEET UG 2022 Counselling dates. However, the last date for locking the choices ended yesterday.
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
