NEET PG 2022 scorecards available from today; here’s how to download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will issue the scorecard of NEET PG 2022 from today on the official website https://nbe.edu.in/

The results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 were declared on June 1 in the form of a merit list, which had the roll number, marks scored (out of 800) and the rank secured by the candidate. New Delhi’s Dr Shagun Batra had secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET PG 2022 exam this year, while Dr Joseph and Dr Harshita ranked 2 and 3.

Only those candidates who have qualified in the entrance test and whose names are included in the rank list will be able to download the NEET PG 2022 scorecard. The candidates will have to enter their user ID and password to download the scorecard.

To download the NEET PG scorecard 2022, candidates can take the following steps.

Candidates will have to visit the official website https://nbe.edu.in/.

They can click on the NEET-PG tab.

In the new window, click on the application login and enter the user ID and password.

The candidates will be able to view the scorecard of NEET PG 2022 on the screen.

They will have to verify the details on the scorecard.

Candidates can download the scorecard and take printouts for future use.

On the scorecard, candidates are advised to check the details such as name, date of birth, category, PWD(H) status, roll number, scores obtained (out of 800) and NEET PG All India Rank.

Based on the results on the scorecards, qualified candidates will be called for NEET PG 2022 counselling. As of now, the NEET PG counselling schedule for this year has not been announced.

The National Board of Examinations had conducted the NEET PG 2022 exam on May 21 at 849 examination centres and announced the results in a record 10 days. As many as 1,82,318 students appeared for the post-graduation medical entrance exam. There are 52,000 PG medical seats available in India.