New NASA images show dramatic drop in America’s largest reservoir Lake Mead over 22 years

NASA has released satellite images that show a dramatic drop in water levels of US’ largest reservoir Lake Mead over the last 22 years. Lake Mead is in Nevada and Arizona and supplies water to millions. The water level of Lake Mead is at its lowest since April 1937, when the reservoir was filled for the first time. Currently only 27 percent of Lake Mead's capacity was filled as of July 18, 2022.

Affected by a megadrought, the water levels at the dam were reported to be around 1,041 feet in mid-July, which is over a 150-foot drop since 2000.

Millions of people across seven US states, tribal territories, and northern Mexico get water from Lake Mead. The plummeting water level is a striking example of climate change and what may be the longest drought in the US West in history, NASA highlighted.

The low water levels come at a time when 74 percent of nine Western US states are facing some level of drought and where 35 percent of the area is in extreme or exceptional drought, reported NASA.

The colour images were taken between July 6, 2000, and July 3, 2022, by Landsat 7 and Landsat 8 satellites of NASA. The images reveal light-coloured fringes along the shorelines which are mineralized areas of the lakeshore that were formerly underwater when the reservoir was filled closer to capacity. This phenomenon known as a “bathtub ring” indicates how far the water level has receded.

As per NASA, Lake Mead was at maximum capacity which was an elevation of about 1,220 feet near the dam back in 1983 and 1999. However, the water levels have been dropping steadily since then.

The Hoover Dam, which formed Lake Mead, is also struggling to maintain water levels. As per data from the US Bureau of Reclamation, the water elevation of Hoover Dam was about 1,200 feet in July 2000 which has fallen to about 1,040 feet as of July 18, reported USA Today.

The main source of water for Lake Mead is the snowmelt of the Rocky Mountains that comes via the Colorado River Watershed. The watershed spans through Lake Powell, Glen Canyon, and the Grand Canyon. The water system is managed by USBR, and it provides electricity and water to approximately 40 million people from key cities of San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and irrigates about 4-to-5-million acre of farmland in the Southwest.

Earlier this year, the US Reclamation Commissioner warned surrounding states that the losses on the Colorado River system may lead to immediate cuts to protect future supplies and power generation. As the water levels continue to drop, it may trigger deeper cuts in water usage.