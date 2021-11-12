Nandita Sinha to be new Myntra CEO

Nandita Sinha will replace Amar Nagaram as the CEO of Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra from January 1, 2022.

Sinha, currently Vice-President of Customer Growth and Marketing in group company Flipkart, will be the first woman executive in this post in the e-commerce group.

"I am very excited about my new role and look forward to the opportunity of driving Myntra’s vision of democratising fashion further while working with a very talented team at Myntra," Sinha said on her appointment as the CEO.

Nandita Sinha had joined Flipkart in 2013. She has worked in multiple roles and categories such as beauty and personal care, home and furniture and books and general merchandise. She has also been part of Flipkart’s flagship ‘Big Billion Days’ event.

“I am certain that with her strong background in driving businesses and an acute focus on customer-centricity, Nandita (Sinha) will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Myntra’s evolution as its CEO,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

In her new role, Sinha will report to Krishnamurthy.

Before Flipkart

Before joining Flipkart, Sinha had worked with Hindustan Unilever and Britannia Industries. She had also co-founded an e-commerce site MyBabyCart.com. A BTech from IIT BHU, Sinha has also done her MBA in marketing and strategy from FMS Delhi.

Flipkart is yet to finalise Sinha’s replacement, The Economic Times reported.

Last month, Myntra CEO Nagaram resigned from his post after nearly three years at the helm of the fashion retailer. Nagaram moved to Myntra in 2019 after working for almost seven years with Flipkart. He is likely to start his own venture now.

Meanwhile, Myntra has started experimenting with influencer-led live online shopping -- a model very popular in China. Myntra is the first e-commerce platform in India to try out the model.