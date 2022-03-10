Nambol Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nambol Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nambol is an assembly constituency in the Bishnupur district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Nambol legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.TBD - CMS iframe results codeIn the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Nambol was won by Nameirakpam Loken Singh of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Thounaojam Chaoba. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Shri Nameirakpam Loken Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nameirakpam Loken Singh garnered 14736 votes, securing 50.28 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 280 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.96 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nambol constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Nambol constituency has a literacy level of 75.85 percent.