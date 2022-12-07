Nahan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Nahan constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Nahan is an assembly constituency in the Sirmour district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Nahan legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General/Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

Five-term BJP MLA Dr Rajeev Bindal faced tough competition from Congress' Ajay Solanki. Ultramarathon runner Sunil Sharma, who joined AAP in April this year, contested this seat for Arvind Kejriwal’s party.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nahan was won by Dr Rajeev Bindal of the BJP. Dr Rajeev Bindal defeated Congress leader Ajay Solanki.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Rajeev Bindal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Rajeev Bindal garnered 31,563 votes, securing 50.49 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,990 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.48 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nahan constituency stands at 85818.