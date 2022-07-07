Parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nasik on Thursday. An orange alert has been sounded in Mumbai and Thane till July 10.

The IMD said on Thursday, "Heavy rain is likely in the city (Mumbai) and suburbs. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall are very likely in isolated places. (There's a) Possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph." Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued in Ratnagiri, Singhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on Thursday. Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on 'orange' alert on July 10.

Maharashtra rain update:

>> The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall. "In Maharashtra, we have recently seen very heavy rainfall. The Maharashtra government had requested 17 teams and all 17 teams have been made available and are deployed in Mumbai, Thane, etc," NDRF DG Karwal was quoted by ANI as saying.

People wade through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, near the closed Andheri Subway in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Image: PTI)

>> A landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday after heavy rainfall pounded the parts of the state overnight. Areas of Dadar and Sion recorded waterlogging, while Powai Lake started overflowing due to the downpour, news agency ANI reported.

>> Andheri Subway in Mumbai was waterlogged as rains continue to lash the city since Monday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Andheri Subway waterlogged in Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city pic.twitter.com/7kiRhDVjel — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022 Karnataka rain update:

>> The IMD issued a red alert in parts of Karnataka on Thursday amid heavy rains in Udupi. The district's Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M has declared a holiday today (July 7) for Anganwadi schools and colleges. Tourists and fishermen have been advised not to go to beaches and sea areas. Along with Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Uttara Kannada DC, Hassan DC also announced a holiday today for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura.

Assam floods update:

>> Two more people lost their lives in the Assam floods, taking the toll due to landslides and floods in the state to 186. Over 9.68 lakh people in 15 districts are still reeling under the deluge, an official bulletin said. Cachar is the worst-hit district with nearly 5.7 lakh people suffering from the flood, followed by Nagaon (1.89 lakh) and Morigaon (1.58 lakh). Urban flood has hit several places in Dibrugarh, the bulletin said.

>> Meanwhile, three people have died due to diarrhoea as they consumed unsafe water, said Dr AJ Mahanta, Joint Director, Health, Nagaon. He added that two people died due to Japanese encephalitis and five persons are infected with it but they're undergoing treatment in Guhawati.