Mumbai Indians to organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

After a disastrous campaign in the 2022 season of the Mumbai Indians are all set to start their preparations in earnest for the next edition, with a three-week exposure tour of England in July for their uncapped Indian players.

Apart from enjoying training at various state-of-the-art facilities, the Indian youngsters of MI will be playing at least 10 T20 games against top club sides across multiple counties.

"NT Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen are some of the players who will get exposure to playing against top T20 club sides in trying conditions. "Arjun Tendulkar, who is also in UK and South African youngster Dewald Brevis are also likely to join the touring party," an IPL insider privy to the development told.

Mumbai Indians won a mere four games from their 14 league stage matches and finished at the bottom of the points table.