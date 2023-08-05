Mumbai City FC and East Bengal refuse to release players for U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers training camp

The Islanders have five players who need to take part in the training camp starting from August 12 in Bhubaneshwar. They are Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh Gill, Ayush Chhikara, Halen Nongtdu, and Sanjeev Stalin. East Bengal has goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill who is set to represent India in the competition.

Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC have refused to release players for the training camp of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers that will be held in Dalian, China from September 6-12. The tournament will also be a part of the qualifying cycle of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

However, both these clubs are participating in the Durand Cup in Kolkata presently and are hence reluctant to let go of these players outside of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) window that lasts from September 4-12.

“We (AIFF and clubs) are together in this project to help Indian football grow. The clubs know that if the national teams do well, it will have a ripple effect that will benefit all stakeholders. The clubs have always been hugely supportive and I am hopeful this will be solved through dialogue,” AIFF secretary-general Shaji Prabhakaran was quoted in a report by the Hindustan Times.

India will be coached by Mohun Bagan Super Giant assistant coach Clifford Miranda in the U-23 Asian Qualifiers. The team has been pitted with Maldives, China, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the tournament.

AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers probables list:

Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Hrithik Tiwari, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Arsh Anwer Shaikh.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Halen Nongtdu, Sanjeev Stalin, Sumit Rathi, Jitendra Singh, Abdul Rabeeh.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh Yumkhaibam, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Vibin Mohanan, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Amarjit Singh Kiyam.

Forwards: Sourav K, Vikram Partap Singh, Parthib Gogoi, Rohit Danu, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.