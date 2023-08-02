Mumbai BEST bus services affected as contractual employees go on a flash strike

2 Min Read
"Bus drivers on wet lease have gone on strike at Vikroli, Mulund and Ghatkopar bus depots over their demand for a hike in salary," BEST was quoted by ANI as saying.
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services were affected on many routes in Mumbai on Wednesday as contractual employees of a private bus operator hired by the public transport body went on a flash strike in the morning, officials said. "Bus drivers on wet lease have gone on strike at Vikroli, Mulund and Ghatkopar bus depots over their demand for a hike in salary," BEST was quoted by ANI as saying.
A BEST spokesperson told news agency PTI that employees of the private bus operator SMT, also known as the Daga Group, stopped work at the Ghatkopar and Mulund depots of BEST in the eastern suburbs over their demand for salary hike.
This affected services on several bus routes. The public transport body has not yet disclosed the exact extent of the impact on its services due to the flash strike by employees of the private bus operator. However, some BEST employees claimed several routes where services were operated with the Daga Group's buses were severely hit.
The BEST undertaking has hired buses from a few contractors including the Daga Group on a wet lease model, under which private operators own the vehicles, besides holding the responsibility of maintenance, fuel and salaries of drivers.
The BEST undertaking daily ferries more than 30 lakh commuters on its buses in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander cities with its fleet of nearly 3,100 buses. Out of these, the public transport body owns 1,340 buses.
The Daga Group's comments on the matter is still awaited.
(With inputs from PTI)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak |Future of mobility— here's how e-bikes will scale in a developing country like India
Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A
Aug 1, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation
Aug 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%
Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read