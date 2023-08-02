Mumbai BEST bus services affected as contractual employees go on a flash strike

"Bus drivers on wet lease have gone on strike at Vikroli, Mulund and Ghatkopar bus depots over their demand for a hike in salary," BEST was quoted by ANI as saying.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services were affected on many routes in Mumbai on Wednesday as contractual employees of a private bus operator hired by the public transport body went on a flash strike in the morning, officials said. "Bus drivers on wet lease have gone on strike at Vikroli, Mulund and Ghatkopar bus depots over their demand for a hike in salary," BEST was quoted by ANI as saying.

A BEST spokesperson told news agency PTI that employees of the private bus operator SMT, also known as the Daga Group, stopped work at the Ghatkopar and Mulund depots of BEST in the eastern suburbs over their demand for salary hike.

This affected services on several bus routes. The public transport body has not yet disclosed the exact extent of the impact on its services due to the flash strike by employees of the private bus operator. However, some BEST employees claimed several routes where services were operated with the Daga Group's buses were severely hit.

The BEST undertaking has hired buses from a few contractors including the Daga Group on a wet lease model, under which private operators own the vehicles, besides holding the responsibility of maintenance, fuel and salaries of drivers.

The BEST undertaking daily ferries more than 30 lakh commuters on its buses in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander cities with its fleet of nearly 3,100 buses. Out of these, the public transport body owns 1,340 buses.

The Daga Group's comments on the matter is still awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)