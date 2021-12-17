Mumbai-based Hexagon Nutrition to file for Rs 600 crore IPO next week: Report

Mumbai-based Hexagon Nutrition Limited, which sells clinical nutrition products, is likely to file for an initial public offering (IPO) in the range of Rs 500-600 crore next week.

The proposed IPO is expected to comprise the sale of both primary and secondary shares, according to a Livemint report. The company has already appointed Equirus Capital Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited to help with the IPO process, adds the report.

The Hexagon Nutrition - founded by Arun and Subash Kelkar in 1993 - currently has factories in Nashik, Chennai, and Thoothukkudi. According to the company, it sells nutritional products in over 65 countries.

In 2016, Hexagon Nutrition had received funding of Rs 25 crore from Somerset Indus Healthcare, an offshore private equity firm focused on making healthcare investments in India, and Mayur Anand Sardesai, director at Somerset Health Capital Advisors, for a 10 percent stake in the company.

Later in 2019, Hexagon Nutrition set up a trading company in South Africa. The company plans to build a facility there soon. Besides, Hexagon is also setting up a factory in Uzbekistan which is expected to commence operations by Q1 2022.

The company has been performing well financially with its revenue growing by 13 percent from Rs 19.7 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 22.26 crore in 2020-21. However, the company’s consolidated operating revenue growth grew marginally from Rs 210.83 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 211.5 crore in 2020-21.