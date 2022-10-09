Mulayam Singh Yadav 'quite critical', says hospital

By PTI

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Medanta hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin.

Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

Adityanath also called doctors at the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment to the SP patriarch, according to the information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also informed about his conversation with Akhilesh Yadav and tweeted: "On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon.

