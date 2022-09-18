    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homenews

    Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayur temple, donates Rs 1.51 crore for 'annadanam' fund

    Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayur temple, donates Rs 1.51 crore for 'annadanam' fund

    Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayur temple, donates Rs 1.51 crore for 'annadanam' fund
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The temple put before Mukesh Ambani a plan to build a new medical centre there which would cost around Rs 50 crore, and sought his help for it.

    Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, also the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), visited the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala to offer prayers and donated Rs 1.51 crore to its ’annadanam’ fund.
    A senior official of the temple administration confirmed Ambani’s visit on Saturday and the receipt of the donation.
    The billionaire businessman was also accompanied by the fiancee of his youngest son, Anant Ambani.
    The official also said that during his visit, the temple also put before him a plan to build a new medical centre there which would cost around Rs 50 crore and sought his help for it.
    ”He said he will consider it,” the official said.
    Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Mukesh Ambani

    Previous Article

    Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept 19: Flight disruptions, a million people and the schedule

    Next Article

    Russia may step up attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Britain says

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng