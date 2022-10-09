Mother’s mood can affect the child’s ability to speak, study reveals

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Researchers believe that the findings reflect how crucial it is for parents to use infant-directed speech for the language development in their children.

Babies often try to imitate their mothers and learn from their behaviour, speech, and actions. Now a recent study has revealed that the mood of a mother can influence the ability of her child to speak.

It has been found that about 70 percent women experience postnatal depression after childbirth and this has an impact on the infant’s development. However, researchers could not determine exactly how the impairment affects the little ones.

In the new study, scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences in Leipzig, Germany, analysed the ability of a baby to distinguish between speech sounds depending on the mood of their mother. This ability is considered a prerequisite for a child to develop a well-developed language.

Researchers noted that if mothers showed a negative mood two months after giving birth to the baby, it led to a less mature processing of speech sounds in their children at the age of six months. Such infants struggled to distinguish between syllable pitches while there was also a delay in the development of their so-called Mismatch Response as compared to the children whose mothers were in a positive mood.

The Mismatch Response helps determine how well an individual can tell the difference between sounds. When the development in this ability is delayed, it indicates that the child may suffer from a speech disorder later in life.

Researchers reached the conclusion after examining 46 mothers who reported different moods following childbirth. The team measured their moods using a standardised questionnaire which is usually used for diagnosing postnatal upset. Electroencephalography (EEG) was also used to record how well babies at the age of two and six months could distinguish between different syllables.

“We suspect that the affected mothers use less infant-directed-speech. They probably use less pitch variation when directing speech to their infants,” said Gesa Schaadt, a post-doctoral scholar at MPI CBS and professor of development in childhood and adolescence at FU Berlin. Schaadt is also the first author of the study published in JAMA Network Open. She added that this leads to a limited perception of different pitches in the children which impacts further language development in them.

Researchers believe that the findings reflect how crucial it is for parents to use infant-directed speech for the language development in their children. Such speech varies in pitch while emphasis is put on certain parts of words so that children pay attention to what is being said.