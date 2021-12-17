Miss World 2021 finale postponed as COVID strikes; India's Manasa Varanasi infected

The Miss World 2021 finale has been temporarily postponed after several of the contestants and staff contacted COVID-19. The announcement came from the Miss World Organisation just hours before the finale was about to begin. The contestants are currently in isolation in Puerto Rico, from where the event was scheduled to be televised. Among the 17 contestants and staff infected is Miss India 2020 World, Manasa Varanasi, who is representing India at the international pageant.

“Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public. The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days,” said the official statement.

"We were in great disbelief that she (Manasa Varanasi) might not be able to grace the world stage in spite of her immense hard work and dedication, however, her safety is of utmost importance to us," Miss India Organisation added on their Instagram page as well.

The organisation had decided to postpone the event after due consultation with virologists and medical experts, as well as the Puerto Rican Department of Health. The organisation had added additional safety measures after the initial spurt of confirmed cases but further positive cases had made it inevitable to postpone the event.

“After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organisers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days,” the organisation stated.

Currently, all infected contestants and staff members are in quarantine and isolation. All contestants, staff and other individuals involved with the event will be allowed to return to their respective countries only after being cleared by medical professionals and health department officials.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown,” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd.