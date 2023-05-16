Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gets death threat, probe on

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat through a phone call at his Delhi residence last evening. According to sources, the minister's office promptly informed the Delhi Police about the threat, and an investigation is currently underway.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat through a phone call at his Delhi residence last evening. According to sources, the minister's office promptly informed the Delhi Police about the threat, and an investigation is currently underway.

The details of the phone call and the nature of the threat have not been disclosed.

Delhi police said they had received information from the minister's staff. "Details are being verified, and a probe is underway," they said.