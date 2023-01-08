Mexico City metro crash: One dead, 57 injured in accident

A variety of accidents have taken place on the metro in recent years. The most serious was the May 2021 collapse of a rail overpass on Line 12 that killed 26 people and injured more than 60.

At least one person was killed and 57 were injured in a train collision on Mexico City’s metro early on Saturday, local authorities said. The person killed in the morning accident was a young woman, city security head Omar Garcia told local media Grupo Milenio.

Garcia shared an updated list of the injured later on Saturday, and the city’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Twitter that she was at the site.

Four others who were trapped on one wagon on Line 3 were rescued and are in good health, Garcia said earlier.

A variety of accidents have taken place on the metro in recent years. The most serious was the May 2021 collapse of a rail overpass on Line 12 that killed 26 people and injured more than 60.

Rescue personnel work near the area where two metro trains collide head-on at a subway station in Mexico City, Mexico, on January 7. (Image: Reuters) Rescue personnel work near the area where two metro trains collide head-on at a subway station in Mexico City, Mexico, on January 7. (Image: Reuters)

Maintenance shortcomings were identified as one of that accident’s causes.

Dozens of police and soldiers swarmed into the nearby subway stations, while ambulances and rescue teams arrived to treat the injured.

Edgar Montiel, an electrician who was on one on the trains, said he felt lucky because he had decided at the last minute to enter the next-to-last car rather than the rearmost car, which was smashed up in the crash.

“It sounded very strong. I just closed my eyes when I felt the sheets of the car bend and throw me,” Montiel told The Associated Press.

He said he remained on the floor of the car with several passengers amid screams and cries asked for help.

“The power went out to the subway and a lot of smoke began to come out that was suffocating us. We could not breathe well,” he said.

Montiel, who had injuries to his left arm and leg, said the occupants of his car had to wait about 30 minutes until paramedics arrived to tend to the injured and help everyone exit the car.

In May 2021, an elevated section of the subway system collapsed, causing 26 deaths and injuring nearly 100 people.

