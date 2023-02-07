Meghalaya Assembly Elections: SWOT Analysis of NPP, Trinamool, BJP and Congress

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP), which is leading the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has decided to go alone in this election.

The Meghalaya Assembly elections for 60 seats will be held on February 27. With just three weeks left for the polling day the political parties have swung into full action to garner maximum support for their candidates. The counting of votes in the state will be held on March 2, 2023.

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP), which is leading the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has decided to go alone in this election. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which was a minority partner in the ruling alliance only with two MLAs, will be contesting the election in all 60 seats. Another ally of the MDA, the United Democratic Party, now headed by Metbah Lyngdoh is also contesting separately.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance included NPP, BJP, UDP, People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

On the other hand, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), which had made a backdoor entry into the legislative assembly after 12 Congress MLAs defected, will be trying to consolidate its position in the hill state.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party, which could not form the government in 2018 despite emerging as the single largest party with 21 seats, will be trying to strengthen its position and improve the tally this time.

BJP

Strengths – With poll pundits expecting a hung assembly, much like in the last elections, the BJP will hold an edge when it comes to frenetic post-poll alliances to form a government.

Weakness – Contesting in all 60 seats, the party needs to win at least 10-15 seats on its own if it expects to have a dominant position in the formation of the government. Last time the party could only barely register its presence in the state. The BJP is also seen as an outsider and the state unit being remote controlled from Guwahati or Delhi.

Opportunities – While the BJP was part of the incumbent government in the state, it has not faced the ire of anti-incumbency in the state. The party’s falling out with the NPP, may earn it some votes from NPP detractors.

Threats – With its anti-conversion campaigning in other states, the BJP might find it difficult to garner support in Christian-majority constituencies of the state.

NPP

Strengths – The second biggest party in the previous election and currently the biggest party in the State Legislative Assembly, the NPP received 20 percent of the vote share in 2018. This year the party is contesting 58 out of the 60 seats, having further consolidated its voter base in the intervening years.

Weakness – With rampant allegations of corruption and lack of development, the NPP will have to counter strong anti-incumbency sentiment. The party’s inability to secure advantageous solutions in the Meghalaya-Assam border dispute may further complicate matters.

Opportunities – With the party’s stance on key issues like the Uniform Civil Code, Citizenship Amendment Act and the arrest of BJP state vice-president Bernand Marak on charges of corruption, party leader Conrad Sangma may once again be able to form a government with multiple parties in case of a hung assembly.

Threats – With multiple parties in the fray, NPP’s voter base may be split in such a way that the party is unable to secure a majority in the state.

Trinamool Congress

Strengths – With eighth sitting MLAs in the state legislative assembly, the Trinamool Congress will not be starting from scratch in Meghalaya. The party has also been the face of the Opposition in the state.

Weakness – The party may fail to secure any seats as it had received just 0.35 percent vote share on its own in 2018. The party is being seen as an outsider and NPP has intensified the campaign against Trinamool Congress.

Opportunities – With prominent Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma leading the party, the Trinamool Congress may be able to rely on strong leadership to consolidate its position and even make some inroad into the Congress vote bank.

Threats – A resurgent Congress could pose a formidable challenge for Trinamool Congress.

Congress

Strengths – The Congress had emerged as the biggest party with 21 seats in the previous election and with 28.50 percent vote share. Anti-incumbency, an effort to appeal to the Church, and a breakdown of BJP’s alliance in the state, give Congress a great opportunity to secure a majority on its own.

Weakness – With no veterans present in the campaign and relying almost entirely on fresh names, Congress will have to essentially start from scratch in the state.

Opportunities – If Congress can secure enough seats, it may find itself in the alliance that forms the government. With a hung assembly looking like the most likely outcome, every seat matters for Congress in the state.

Threats – Congress will have to deal with the dual threat of NPP, which has slowly taken away much of the Congress voter base in the state, and the Trinamool Congress, which threatens to grab the remaining voter base by using old Congress veterans.

Also read | Tripura Election 2023: Poll campaign heats up as Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh gear up for roadshow