Meet this 'curious' Indian CEO, set to lead US-based IT firm Veeam

Data management solutions provider Veeam Software Corp has appointed Anand Eswaran as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company and a member of its board of directors.

Eswaran replaces William H. Largent, who will continue as the chairman of the board. Largent has been with the US-based IT company for 15 years.

“To have someone with Anand’s experience on board will lead us into a new era of success, as we further accelerate into the cloud and evaluate the opportunity for Veeam to be a publicly traded company in the future,” IANS quoted Largent as saying.

Acknowledging that the company was on the path to an initial public offering, the new CEO said: “There’s no more check boxes needed to take the company public,” Hindustan Times reported.

Who is the new Veeam CEO?

Eswaran completed his graduation in computer engineering from the University of Mumbai. He later did his master’s in computer science and engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

His Twitter bio says that he is a tech geek and a curious person. He is also interested in sports and food.

Work ex

Prior to joining Veeam, Eswaran was the chief operating officer and president of NYSE-listed company RingCentral Inc, where he was overseeing growth and customer expansion.

Eswaran shared about his new job on Twitter on December 16: “Today my @RingCentral chapter closes with unforgettable experiences and lasting friendships. My next chapter begins – promising opportunities to learn and grow. New beginnings as CEO of @Veeam. Excited! #understatement” he tweeted.

He has worked with Microsoft, where he was responsible for the global enterprise commercial and public sector business. During his stint at Microsoft, Eswaran also led its industry and digital, customer success and customer care teams.

Earlier, he held the positions of senior manager at Braun Consulting (now Fair Isaac), vice-president of global services at Vignette (now OpenText), vice-president of global software services at HP and executive vice-president at SAP.

Eswaran was also on the advisory board of the Technology Services Industry Association till 2019.

Veeam is a privately-held information technology company that was purchased by private equity firm Insight Partners in 2020 for an undisclosed amount. The company said it has over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue in 2021. It currently has four lakh customers and over 4,500 employees.