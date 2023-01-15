Meet Nirav Shah, the Indian-origin epidemiologist who will be second-in-command at US CDC

“In my new role, I will be honoured to serve not just Maine, but the entire nation and carry forward the good work that we have done here. As I prepare for this next step, I thank the people of Maine for taking care of me, as I’ve always asked them to take care of each other,” Shah said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has appointed Indian-origin epidemiologist Nirav D Shah the principal deputy director, making him the second-in-command at the health agency. He is set to assume his new role under US CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in March.

Shah is currently the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said a national search for the next Maine CDC Director will take place. In the interim, deputy director Nancy Beardsley will serve as acting director, a position she held before Shah’s arrival.

“I take comfort, as Maine people should, in knowing that the US CDC – and the American people at large – will soon become the beneficiaries of his leadership. Since his arrival in Maine before the pandemic, and every day throughout it, Dr. Shah has been a trusted advisor,” Maine Governor Janet Mills said.

“In my new role, I will be honoured to serve not just Maine, but the entire nation and carry forward the good work that we have done here. As I prepare for this next step, I thank the people of Maine for taking care of me, as I’ve always asked them to take care of each other,” Shah said.

Shah, in his mid-40s, has previously served as president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials between March 2021 and September 2022. His LinkedIn profile also says he was a former head of the Illinois Department of Public Health from January 2015 to February 2019. “Reporting directly to the (Illinois) Governor, focused on several public health and healthcare policy issues, including the opioid crisis, childhood lead poisoning, behavioural health, food safety, and maternal mortality reduction,” the profile states.

He also had a stint at Sidley Austin LLP as an attorney from August 2008 till he joined the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The epidemiologist holds a law degree from the Law School of the University of Chicago and is a doctor of medicine from the university’s Pritzker School of Medicine. Shah started medical school in 2000, but his career focus shifted when he took a hiatus in 2001 to serve a fellowship in Cambodia, working as an economist on public health issues. As per the university website: "Among other things, he tackled disease outbreaks, conducted cost-effectiveness studies, fought against counterfeit drugs, and worked to root out the corruption that had become pervasive in the system. By the end of his time there, he held the title of Chief Economist within the Ministry of Health."