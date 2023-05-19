Meet Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra who was sworn in as a Supreme Court Judge today

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was born on August 29, 1964 at Raigarh (Chhattisgarh). He pursued a BSc degree and completed his LLB from the Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh).

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to two new Supreme Court judges, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan.

With the new appointments, the Supreme Court has regained its full strength of 34 judges, including the CJI. However, this is only for a brief period as three judges are to retire soon. Justices Ajay Rastogi, KM Joseph and V Ramasubramanian are leaving office in the next few months.

Earlier, after the retirement of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice MR Shah retiring, the strength of the judges in the Supreme Court had come down to 32 as against the sanctioned strength of 34.

The announcement of appointment of new judges was made by the new Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal via Twitter.

https://twitter.com/arjunrammeghwal/status/1659243270738952192

Here’s all you need to know about Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra.

Prashant Kumar Mishra was born on August 29, 1964 at Raigarh (Chhattisgarh). He pursued a BSc degree and completed his LLB from the Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh).

In 1987, he enrolled as an Advocate and practiced law in the district court at Raigarh. He then went on to practice at the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in Jabalpur.

He also practised at the High Court of Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur and took up several cases on both civil and criminal matters. In January 2005, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Chhattisgarh.

He then served as the Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Bar Council for two years. Following this, he was appointed as the Member of the Rule Making Committee of the High Court of Chhattisgarh.

He was also named as the Chancellor's Nominee in the Executive Council of Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur.

He had been associated with Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) as its Ex-Officio Member in the Executive Council.

In June 2004, he was appointed as the Additional Advocate General for the state of Chhattisgarh and served in the post till August 31, 2007.

On December 10, 2009, he was elevated as a Judge of the High Court of Chhattisgarh. He served as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh from June 1, 2021 to October 11, 2021.

He was then appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and assumed charge of the Office on October 13, where he served till his appointment as a judge at the Supreme Court of India.