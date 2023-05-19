English
Meet Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra who was sworn in as a Supreme Court Judge today
By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 8:32:00 PM IST (Updated)

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was born on August 29, 1964 at Raigarh (Chhattisgarh). He pursued a BSc degree and completed his LLB from the Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh).

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to two new Supreme Court judges, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan.

With the new appointments, the Supreme Court has regained its full strength of 34 judges, including the CJI. However, this is only for a brief period as three judges are to retire soon. Justices Ajay Rastogi, KM Joseph and V Ramasubramanian are leaving office in the next few months.
Earlier, after the retirement of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice MR Shah retiring, the strength of the judges in the Supreme Court had come down to 32 as against the sanctioned strength of 34.
