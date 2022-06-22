Meet Eknath Shinde's gang of rebel MLAs on a mission to topple Maharashtra govt

Soon after landing in Guwahati, Assam, on June 22, Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde said he was accompanied by 40 MLAs from Maharashtra who were committed to taking Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology forward. Although Shinde said he had 40 MLAs with him, he did not comment on anybody.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra is facing an unprecedented crisis following the rebellion of the state minister. The Shiv Sena leads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition with 55 MLAs, followed by allies NCP (53) and the Congress (44). The government requires a majority of 145 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly to retain power.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said Shinde had the support of 14-15 Sena MLAs, including some ministers, PTI reported. However, another party leader said there could be 23 MLAs supporting Shinde.

Here’s a look at the MLAs who were seen in the visuals shared by Eknath Shinde's side:

Pratap Sarnaik: Born in 1964 at Vardha, Pratap Sarnaik is the son of Baburao Sarnaik. Sarnaik attended the Pendharkar College in Dombivli after his family migrated to Maharashtra. He has been involved in student movements since his college days. He started his active political career in 1997 when he was elected the corporator of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). He represents the Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Maharashtra Assembly.

Shrinivas Chintaman Vanga: He is the representative of the Palghar Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Anil Babar: He is the MLA from Khanapur, located in Sangli district. He has been a member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra from 2014. He was born in Karad and currently resides in Gardi, Khanapur. The 70-year-old MLA is a graduate and is known to be an agriculturist and social worker.

Nitin Deshmukh: The Shiv Sena MLA from Balapur in Akola district of Maharashtra was among the legislators who accompanied Shinde to Surat earlier this week. He was then hospitalised on June 20 after his health deteriorated. On June 21, Shinde visited Deshmukh in the hospital, following which the MLA was discharged. According to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Deshmukh and another MLA were beaten up and the former had suffered a heart attack.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde seeks appointment to meet governor

Latabai Chandrakant Sonawane: Latabai is an MLA from the Chopda constituency who has studied till Class 12.

Yamini Yashwant Jadhav: Born on August 16, 1967, Yamini Jadhav is the MLA from Byculla. She is a graduate.

Sanjay Sirsat: Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat (58) is the MLA from Aurangabad West. He was also elected as MLA from the constituency in 2009 and 2014. He was born in Aurangabad and currently resides there. He is believed to have passed Class 12.

Mahendra Dalvi: Mahendra Hari Dalvi won the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Alibag constituency. Last month, a court in Maharashtra's Raigad district had sentenced Dalvi to two years' imprisonment in an assault case of 2013. The court stayed the implementation of the order on the MLA’s request to enable him to file an appeal.

Bharat Gogawale: Gogawale Bharat Maruti was elected from the Mahad constituency. He is 57 years old and has been an MLA since 2009. The legislator was born in Pimpalwadi and currently resides in Kharawali, Birwadi. He has one criminal record against him.

Prakash Rajaram Surve: He was elected from the Magathane constituency in 2019. Surve did his B.Com from Mumbai University in 1991. He is a businessman.

Suhas Kande: Suhas Dwarkanath Kande is an MLA from Nandgaon.

Bacchu Kadu: Omprakash Babarao Kadu (Bachchu) represents Achalpur (Amaravati) constituency. He is a member of the Prahar Janshakti Party. He has been an MLA since 2004. He is a junior minister in the state government.

Narendra Bondekar (Independent): Narendra Bhojraj Bhondekar is a 40-year-old MLA from Bhandara. He is an independent politician, who was also elected from the same constituency in 2014. Bhondekar is a graduate from Kavi Kulguru Kalidas (Sanskrit) University.

Sanjay Gaikwad: Sanjay Rambhau Gaikwad is an MLA from the Buldhana (Maharashtra) constituency.

Sanjay Bhaskar Raymulkar: He represents the Mehkar constituency. Raymulkar was also elected as member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2009 and 2014.

Dr Kinikar Balaji Pralhad: Balaji Pralhad Kinikar is an MLA from Ambernath constituency. He was born in Latur. Pralhad is a dentist by profession. He was also elected as member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2009 and 2014 from Ambernath constituency.

Ramesh Bornare: Bornare Ramesh Nanasaheb is an MLA from Vaijapur in Aurangabad. He was born in Chinchadgaon and currently lives there. He is postgraduate and is into agriculture and business.

Chimanrao Rupchand Patil: Chimanrao Patil was born in Parola. The 69-year-old MLA won the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections from Erandol. He was also elected as member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Parola and Erandol constituency in 1999 and 2009, respectively.

Kishor Appa Patil: He is an MLA from Pachora. He had been elected as the MLA from the Pachora constituency in 2014 as well.

Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaramz: Sandipan Bhumare is a 57-year-old MLA from Paithan, Maharashtra. A veteran politician, Sandipan Bhumare has been elected the member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Paithan constituency five times since 1995.

Mahendra Sadashiv Thorvez: He was elected as an MLA from the Karjat constituency.

Rajkumar Dayaram Patel: Rajkumar Dayaram Patel is an Independent candidate who was elected to the Assembly from the Melghat constituency in 2019. He had also won the Assembly elections from Melghat constituency in 1999 and 2004.

Dnyanraj Dhondiram Chougule: Dnyanraj Chougule contested the election from Umarga in 2019 and won. He had also represented the constituency as an elected MLA in 2009 and 2014.

Pradeep Jaiswal: Pradeep Shivnarayan Jaiswal is the MLA from Aurangabad Central.

Prakash Abitkar: Prakash Anandrao Abitkar represents the Radhanagari constituency of Kolhapur, Maharashtra. In 2014, Abitkar was elected as member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Radhanagari constituency.

Shahajibapu Rajaram Patil: MLA Shahajibapu Patil, who represents the Sangola constituency, had earlier said senior legislators were being deprived of a ministerial berth in the MVA government.

Vishwanath Bhoir: Vishwanath Atmaram Bhoir represents the Kalyan West constituency.

Shantaram More: Shantaram Tukaram More won the 2019 state elections from Bhiwandi Rural. He was elected MLA from Bhiwandi Rural constituency in 2014 as well.

Tanaji Sawant: Tanaji Jaywant Sawant was elected from Paranda constituency. In March, the former Maharashtra minister had said senior Shiv Sena leaders had started to believe that the party was getting "secondary" treatment in the MVA coalition.

"There is a common mentality (thinking) among all senior leaders of the Shiv Sena, be it from Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada or Vidharba, that the party (Shiv Sena) is getting secondary treatment and the same was reflected in the state budget," PTI had quoted Sawant as saying.

Eknath Shinde: Shinde presents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency and is the minister of urban development and public works in the Maharashtra government.

Shambhuraj Shivajirao Desai: He is an MLA from Patan. He had served as an elected MLA from Patan constituency in 2004 and 2014 as well. Desai was born in Satara and currently resides in Patan. He is a minister of state in the current state government.

Udaysingh Rajput: Udaysing Sardarsing Rajput is an MLA from the Kannad constituency.