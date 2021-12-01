Matchbox to cost Rs 2 from today, price hike after 14 years

A matchbox will cost Rs 2 from Wednesday (December 1), an increase after a gap of 14 years. The price hike, from Re 1 to Rs 2, came in view of a rise in production cost, and an increase in the price of raw materials. Consumers will, however, get more matchsticks in a box when they buy it at Rs 2, up from 36 matchsticks to 50 per box.

Secretary of the National Small Matchbox Manufacturers Association, VS Sethurathinam had said the price of all 14 key raw materials has increased leading to a jump in the cost of production. "A kilo of red phosphorous has increased from Rs 410 to Rs 850, wax from Rs 72 to Rs 85, potassium chlorate Rs 68 to Rs 80, splints (sticks) from Rs 42 to Rs 48. Outer box Rs 42 to Rs 55 and inner box from Rs 38 to Rs 48. Like this, the price of all raw materials have increased manifold," he had said.

"The rise in fuel prices is also a factor. It has led to an increase in transportation cost." Hence, from December 1, the price of a matchbox would be increased to Rs 2 (MRP) from the present Re 1, he had said.

In 2007, the price was increased from 50 paise to Re 1 per matchbox.

About five lakh people are dependent on the matchbox industry directly and indirectly and 90 percent of the workforce is women. Tamil Nadu is a leading manufacturer of matchboxes and Kovilpatti, Sattur, Sivakasi, Thiurthangal, Ettayapuram, Kazhugumalai, Sankarankoil, Gudiyattam, and Kaveripakkam are the major production centres.

With inputs from PTI