Masterclass on New Age Risk Management

Continuing the legacy of knowledge transfer through carefully crafted masterclasses, this special session highlighted the challenges of geopolitical risks in an ever-evolving business landscape.

Ramanjit Bhalla, Head-Special Industries Group, ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd., gave a special address as he spoke about the transition of risks from physical and localised to climate change, inclement weather conditions, and erratic rainfalls causing havoc in human life apart from physical damages. He alerted us to the fact that today risks are more pronounced, widespread, and the impact is much higher than ever before. Speaking in the Indian context, he added, "India is among the fastest growing economies in the world, and thankfully the manufacturing sector is completely aided by the government as of now in terms of many policies, whether it is Make in India or PLI schemes."

Despite the favourable conditions, Ramanjit warned against economic overdependence, which can impact a country’s economy adversely. In such a scenario, he explained how large corporations and the government are innovating their value chains through concepts of on-shoring, near-shoring, and friend-shoring to pool resources for maximum gain.

Shantanu Roy, Executive Director, BEML Ltd. in his keynote address spoke extensively on the disruption of supply chains around the world caused by the on-going Russian-Ukrainian war. Furthermore, he said global problems needed small solutions and systemic thinking. He enumerated the six key pillars of a resilient supply chain, which are firstly, visibility, technology, investments, and digitalization, sustainability, flexibility; next, collaboration; and lastly, configuration and control, after analyzing critical dependencies in the supply chain.

The keynote was followed by an engaging panel discussion around the theme of "Building resilient supply chains in a changing world". The panellists comprised Susheel K. Mehrotra, CFO at Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.; Niranjan Gupta, CFO, Hero MotoCorp Ltd.; Deepti Berera, Director, Expert in Risk Advisory; Sandeep Goradia, Chief, Corporate Solution Group at ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd., Seema Grover, Global Head Treasury, Risk, Insurance, and Group Controller, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Speaking in the context of the pharmaceutical industry, Seema explained how a holistic view of the end-to-end supply chain systems was the need of the hour. Another key aspect considered by this industry were strategic business alliances with their partners globally. This helped them navigate the grim circumstances brought about by the pandemic. Representing the auto sector, Niranjan busted the myth of being prepared or predicting catastrophes such as COVID-19 or the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Instead, he stressed the need to take a 360-degree view of risks in the short, mid, and long term, to be responsive in such scenarios, and to collaborate and communicate across the supply chains. Susheel went on to say that risk management is a continuous process, not a one-time event. He spoke about how cautious buyers externally have become, requiring norms of ESG (environmental, social, and governance), in some cases, to be maintained. He also proudly stated how the sugar industry is 100% dependent on biofuels and has zero emissions or liquid discharge.

Referring to the changing role of insurance companies, Sandeep spoke about how the insurance company is no longer required to merely play the role of a risk transferer, but clients expect them to act as an advisor to safeguard their businesses and provide pre-emptive solutions to combat future risks. He further explained the availability of high-end tools that are deployed for risk assessment and claim settlements, ensuring the sustainability and continuity of businesses. Lastly, Sandeep exclaimed, "We are in the business of risk, you cannot be afraid of the things that are evolving; it is not something that is in our DNA, and the insurance industry has been at the forefront of such endeavours".

