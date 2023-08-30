The Indian stock indices faced a rollercoaster ride as financial sector woes triggered a sharp decline. The Sensex and Nifty, which had shown signs of gains in morning trade, struggled to maintain their foothold amidst a tumultuous session.

The Nifty Bank index, in particular, faced a steep drop of nearly 600 points from its recent highs, with banking heavyweights like ICICI Bank and HDFC leading the losses.

While the BSE Sensex managed a modest rise of 11 points, reaching 65,087, the Nifty 50 crawled up by just 5 points to settle at 19,347.

The Nifty Bank's slid down by 263 points to 44,233, while the Midcap Index's advanced 283 points to 39,078.

Top gainers on the Nifty included Jio Financials, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Eicher Motors while the top losers were Power Grid Corporation, SBI , BPCL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hero MotoCorp.