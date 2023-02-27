Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor excise policy case: A timeline

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 after "he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," CBI said in a statement.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had earlier recommended a CBI probe into allegations of violation of rules and procedural flaws in the implementation of the new excise policy, following which the ED and CBI conducted searches in multiple cities, including the home of Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was then summoned for questioning in the case and was subsequently arrested by the CBI on Sunday.

The background

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ambitious Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was scrapped on July 31, 2022, following which multiple AAP leaders came under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI scanner. Although the Delhi government scrapped the New Excise policy, it brought back the ‘old excise regime' that was in force until November 17, 2020. This prompted Delhi L-G VK Saxena to recommend a CBI enquiry into alleged irregularities on implementation of the policy.

Sisodia's arrest, one of the most high-profile actions against an opposition leader, comes after the arrest of Satyendar Jain in June 2021, Delhi's then health minister.

Both ministers led the AAP's the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health services.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the CBI probe revealed that the profit margin of wholesalers increased from 5 percent under the earlier excise policy to 12 percent on the insistence of some accused businessmen.

The Delhi Chief Secretary's report dated July 8, 2022 established violations of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment), Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010. It also mentioned deliberate violations and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees for the year 2021-22, reports said.

Timeline:

July 28, 2022: Manish Sisodia directs Excise Department to revert to the 'old regime' until a fresh policy comes in place.

August 17, 2022: CBI registers case against Manish Sisodia and businessmen on charges of cheating, bribery in new excise policy (2021-22)

August 19, 2022: CBI raids residence of Manish Sisodia and three other AAP members

August 22, 2022: ED seeks details of the case from CBI and files money laundering case.

August 30,2022: CBI officials reach PNB branch at Vasundhara in Ghaziabad and search bank lockers of Manish Sisodia.

September 6 and 16, 2022: ED raids 35 locations across the country

September 19, 2022: ED summoned AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

September 27, 2022: CBI arrests AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair

September 28, 2022: ED arrests a liquor trader Sameer Mahendru

October 7, 2022: ED carries searches at 35 locations in Delhi-NCR, Telangana and Punjab

October 17, 2022: CBI questions Manish Sisodia, who claimed he was pressured to quit the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and join the BJP.

November 25, 2022: CBI files first chargesheet, where in Manish Sisodia was not named as an accused

December 11, 2022: CBI questions K Kavitha, at her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

Feb 2, 2023: ED chargesheet reveals Delhi CM Kejriwal had a word with Sameer Mahendru over a video call and asked him to trust Vijay Nair.

Feb 9, 2023: Rajesh Joshi of Chariot Advertising arrested by ED.

Feb 18, 2023: CBI summons Manish Sisodia, who ask CBI to defer the questioning citing budget preparations.

Feb 26, 2023: CBI issues fresh summons and calls Sisodia for questioning.

Feb 26, 2023: Sisodia is arrested after hours of interrogation.

Current situation

Security was heightened in Delhi on Monday morning at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg as the Aam Aadmi Party called for a protest against Sisodia's arrest, who has claimed that false allegations have been levelled against him and that he was not worried about staying in jail

"I might have to stay in jail for a few months, but I am not worried about it at all," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a letter to Delhiites before he left for the CBI office for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday.

He said false allegations have been levelled against him and he is confident that he will be cleared of all charges in court.

Before leaving for the CBI headquarters, Sisodia sought the blessings of his mother and led a roadshow from his residence at Mathura Road to Raj Ghat.

Later in the evening, he was arrested by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.