Manchester United name Ten Hag as new permanent manager

Manchester United have named Erik ten Hag as their new manager to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick from next season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as men's first team manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year," United said in a statement.

As a football manager, Ten Haag has managed Dutch professional football club Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich's reserve team: Bayern Munich II and FC Utrecht. He is currently the manager of AFC Ajax.

In 2019, he led his Ajax team to the semi-finals of the 2018–19 UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1997. He won his first managerial trophy with Ajax on 5 May 2019, the 2018–19 KNVB Cup, beating Willem II in the final. In the same season, he guided the club to win the Eredivisie.

In total Ten Haag has overseen 432 matches as a football manager. He has won 277 games, lost 82 and drawn the remaining 73.

