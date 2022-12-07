Mahuva Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mahuva is an assembly constituency in Bhavnagar district in South Gujarat, which has been dominated by voters who belong to the Koli community. The BJP has held on to this seat since 1998 when Dr Kanu Kalsariya. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and falls in the Amreli Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Mahuva seat was won by Raghavbhai Makwana of the BJP.

Mahuva is an assembly constituency in Bhavnagar district in South Gujarat. This seat in Saurashtra is dominated by the voters who belong to the Koli community. The BJP has held on to this seat since 1998 when Dr Kanu Kalsariya, defeated former Gujarat CM Chhabildas Mehta. He however left the BJP later left to form his own party called the Sadbhavna Manch. Kalsariya lost the 2012 Assembly election from Gariyadhar seat.

The Mahuva assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and falls in the Amreli Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, the Mahuva seat was won by Raghavbhai Makwana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Makwana defeated Kanubhai Kalsariya who contested as an independent candidate and Congresses’ Vijaybhai Baraiya. The contest was close between the three candidates with the BJP's Raghavbhai winning the election by a margin of mere 5,009 votes. Prior to that, in the 2012 assembly elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Raghavbhai Makwana.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Makwana garnered 44,410 votes, securing 32.99 percent of the vote share and won the seat by a margin of 3.73 votes.

The total number of voters in Mahuva constituency stands at 2,28,911 with 1,11,750 male and 1,08,553 female voters.