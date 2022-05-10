Mahindra & Mahindra tractors may see another small hike in prices after a 2-2.5% increase in April

Hemant Sikka, president of the farm equipment sector at Mahindra & Mahindra, said the company took a price hike on April 15 between 2 percent and 2.5 percent depending on the model, and this got absorbed very well in the market.

All automobile categories — two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and tractors — saw a rise in April sales on a year-on-year basis, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). But only tractors and passenger vehicles recovered from the jitters of COVID as sales went up by 30 percent and 12 percent, respectively, over April 2019.

Hemant Sikka, president of the farm equipment sector at Mahindra & Mahindra , which claims to have a 40 percent market share, spoke to CNBC-TV18 on what worked for the company and the sector as a whole.

'Tractors not affected by supply-chain issues'

Sikka said the tractor industry was not affected by any supply-chain issues like some others were in the past two years. "We see stronger demand coming in from all markets, except for one or two states in the south of India. We are able to service the kind of demand that we see in the market. So, we ended the year with a very good month of March and saw the same kind of momentum in April," he said.

"April has been the best in the history of the tractor industry. The industry clocked more than 89,000 units. The second-best highest was April 2019, which saw sales of 66,700 units. So, the industry has set up a new benchmark," he said.

'Took 2-2.5% price hike in April, another increase likely in 2-3 months'

Sikka said the company took a price hike on April 15 between 2 percent and 2.5 percent depending on the model. "It has played out very well in the market and got absorbed very well. So right now, we are working with this kind of pricing increase," he said, adding the industry would also look at passing on more increases in the months to come.

"Input price inflation is still very, very high. But I am happy that we took three price increases last year, and we followed it up with a price increase early in the month of April. Now, and let's see how it goes and maybe in the next two to three months, we should look at another small increase," Sikka said.

The president of the farm equipment sector at Mahindra & Mahindra said the company was expecting the industry to show a stellar growth in FY23. "But the exact estimation we will be able to give out after the onset of the monsoon. But, clearly, early indications are that this will be a good year for the industry," Sikka said.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.