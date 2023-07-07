homenewsNeelam Gorhe, Uddhav's aide and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson, joins Shinde led Shiv Sena

Neelam Gorhe, Uddhav's aide and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson, joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

By CNBCTV18.COM  Jul 7, 2023 2:40:22 PM IST (Updated)

Gorhe, an aide of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, joined the ruling party in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Friday joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Gorhe, an aide of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, joined the ruling party in the presence of Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.
First Published: Jul 7, 2023 2:39 PM IST
