Maharashtra politics: Ajit Pawar claims support of 40 MLAs, moves EC over NCP name and symbol

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claimed the support of 40 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs on Monday. He has submitted a list mentioning the names of these 40 MLAs to Governor Ramesh Bais, sources said. Pawar has even approached the Election Commission (EC) for a party name and symbol, they added. The NCP , in total, has 53 MLAs.

A similar case was handled by the poll body when the Shiv Sena party got split into two — the Eknath Shinde camp and the Uddhav Thackeray camp. The EC had then allocated the party name "Shiv Sena" and the party symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the Eknath Shinde faction. The EC justified its move, saying that the MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76 percent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The development came a day after Ajit Pawar, along with eight other MLAs, joined the BJP-Eknath Shinde alliance in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra's second Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday. Hours after this, the NCP filed a disqualification petition with the assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar against its nine leaders, including Ajit Pawar, who joined the Maharashtra government in a surprise and dramatic political move.