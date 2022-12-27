Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute: Shinde govt passes resolution to 'legally pursue' inclusion of 865 villages

Belgaum, Karvar, Nipani, Bhalki, Bidar and 865 other Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka are to be included in Maharashtra under any circumstances, the resolution read. The government will take the fight to the Supreme Court.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to "legally pursue" the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka in Maharashtra. The resolution on the ongoing border dispute had been moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier today.

"The state government stands resolutely with the Marathi-speaking people in 865 villages. The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include inch and inch of the land of the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka," said the resolution passed in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The resolution also calls for the Centre to urge the Karnataka government to implement the decision taken in the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and to guarantee the safety of Marathi people in border areas.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution announcing that it would not cede any land to Maharashtra to protect its state's interest.

"There is no compromise on the matters relating to Karnataka's land, water, language and Kannadiga's interest. The feelings of Karnataka's people and members (of assembly) are one on this subject. If it is affected, we are all committed to unitedly take constitutional and legal measures to protect the state's interest," the resolution said.

It added, "Condemning border disputes created by Maharashtra people unnecessarily; this house unanimously passes a resolution that it is committed to protect the interest of the state."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his point from Monday about give the contested region a union territory status.

He condemned the Karnataka government for not restrainin from passing a resolution until a decision was made by the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday morning, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters to expect a resolution on the issue. "Today, the chief minister will move a resolution on the border dispute. I hope the resolution will be passed by majority," Fadnavis said.

During Monday's assembly session, the former chief minister said that the state would fight for every inch of land, whether in the Supreme Court or in front of the Centre.

"In any situation, we won't leave our people residing in border areas alone," he added. "We'll fight against injustice to those living in border areas and bring a proposal. Maharashtra won't relent."

Maharashtra State Minister Deepak Kesarkar echoed his sentiments and told reporters Tuesday that the government will bring a "strong resolution" to stand for the state's people.

On Monday, Thackeray alleged that Shinde was not responsive enough and suggested the areas be deemed union territories.

"While Karnataka chief minister is aggressive on border row, Chief Minister Shinde is silent. Until the Supreme Court decides Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani should be declared a union territory. This should be added in the proposal to be passed in the Assembly," Shinde had said.

Fadnavis expressed his surprise over Thackeray's remarks, claiming that the problem has been going on for years.

"I'm surprised those who spoke yesterday did nothing for 2.5 years as chief minister. Border dispute did not start after our government came to power," Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra minister Shamburaj Desai on Friday had vowed that the state would bring a resolution "10 times more effective."

Desai, a member of the Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Coordination Committee appointed by the state, added that the resolution to be passed on Monday would present Maharashtra's side more effectively and be in the interest of the Marathi people.

With agency inputs.