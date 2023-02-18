Maharashtra gears up to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti in a big way

The Maharashtra government has planned a grand three-day celebration on the birth anniversary of the warrior king on February 19. The festival will begin from February 18 to February 20 at Shivneri Fort in Pune, the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj.

The Maharashtra government and political parties in the state will celebrate ‘Shivaji Jayanti’, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as a grand political event. Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated on February 19 and preparations for the grand festival are underway.

State celebrations

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has planned a grand three-day celebration on the birth anniversary of the warrior king on February 19. The festival will begin from February 18 to February 20 at Shivneri Fort in Pune, the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the annual function at Shivneri Fort.

Also, for the first time, the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj will be celebrated at ‘Diwan-e-Aam’ at the iconic Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh where Shivaji Maharaj was once held captive.

BJP celebrations

Apart from the state celebrations, the BJP will celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Mumbai at 346 places and across 227 wards on February 19, the party’s city unit president Ashish Shelar said, as per a Deccan Herald report.

The Mumbai BJP will be organising the Shiv Aarti event across the 227 wards of BMC and during the celebrations, an ‘aarti’ (prayer) penned by freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will be recited.

Cultural programs, exhibitions, and discourses on Shivaji Maharaj’s life will also be organised as per the report.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Maharashtra between February 17 and 19. Shah will inaugurate the first phase of the Shiv Srushti project, a historical theme park in Pune that is based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, the city police have conducted meetings with office-bearers of the Shivaji Jayanti celebration organising committees to ensure smooth celebrations. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Kiran Kumar Chavan said the city police are maintaining a strict vigil on Shiv Jayanti celebrations and committee members have been told to set up CCTV cameras and prohibit huge sound systems to maintain quiet and peace, TOI reported.