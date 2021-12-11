Magnus Carlsen, the chess prodigy who keeps winning

Magnus Carlsen once again cemented his position as the world’s best chess player. Carlsen defended his title of being the World Chess Champion against Russian grandmaster (GM) Ian Nepomniachtchi in one of chess’ most lopsided championship results.

Carlsen has been called by many as one of the best players, if not the best, to ever grace the game. Starting to play from the young age of five, Carlsen managed to handily win tournaments at an early age. Carlsen even managed to draw and win against former world champions and chess legends like GM Anatoly Karpov and GM Garry Kasparov at the age of 13. In the same year, Carlsen managed to become the second-youngest person to gain the title of GM in history.

At age 18, Carlsen broke through the 2800-ELO threshold that many consider the cutoff between GMs and ‘super’ GMs, again the youngest player to do so. Just a year later, the Norwegian managed to become the number 1 ranked player, according to the International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings.

But despite his considerable talent and skills, Carlsen was not crowned the World Champion yet. Carlsen had withdrawn from the World Chess Championship 2012, to protest the unpopular changes made to the tournament format. In the World Chess Championship 2013, Carlsen would however face Viswanathan Anand, the Indian chess legend who had been the champion for several years at the point.

Carlsen managed to convincingly beat Anand to secure the title of the World Chess Champion in the classical format. Since then, Carlsen has defended his title from Anand in 2013, Sergey Karjakin in 2016, against Fabiano Caruana in 2018, and against Nepomniachtchi most recently.

Apart from still retaining the title of World Champion for the classical format, Carlsen also holds the title of World Champion in the Rapid and Blitz formats of the game. On his feat of achieving the triple championship, Kasparov had lauded his abilities.

“Carlsen is the strongest, of course, but winning at all 3 time controls is a little like winning tennis slams on clay, grass and hard court,” Kasparov had tweeted.

Carlsen continues to be the most dominant player in chess having added other records like having the highest peak classical rating in history, and having the longest unbeaten streak in chess.

While many may cite Bobby Fishcer or Kasparov as the best and/or the most dominant player to take up chess, the 31-year-old Carlsen has a long and fruitful career ahead of him to prove any remaining sceptics wrong. Provided that he continues to enjoy the game that he has dominated for so long.