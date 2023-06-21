Lupin gets USFDA approval for key respiratory drug gSpiriva: Exclusive

According to estimates from Kotak Institutional Equities, gross and net sales of the brand are $1 billion and $500 million respectively.

Drugmaker Lupin Ltd. has received approval from the USFDA for its key respiratory drug gSpiriva, sources ith knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The company is the first generic player to get approval for this blockbuster drug.

According to estimates from Kotak Institutional Equities, gross and net sales of the brand are $1 billion and $500 million respectively.

Lupin is yet to respond to queries sent by CNBC-TV18.

In its March quarter earnings call, Lupin had mentioned that it is in active dialogue with the US health regulator and that the Target Action Date (TAD) for gSpiriva is now in July 2023, albeit without an inspection.

An FDA Target Action Date means when a regulatory action, such as an original or supplemental approval took place.

The drugmaker was hopeful of getting approval for gSpiriva soon. The regulator had approved the Drug Master File (DMF) for gSpiriva in the first week of May, the management said in its concall.

Drug Master File is submissions made to the FDA to provie confidential, detailed information about facilities, processes or articles used in the manufacturing, processing, packaging and storing of human drug products.

The company's management had also indicated during the call that the possibility of a Complete Response Letter is very low.

A Complete Response Letter (CRL) reflects the FDA's complete review of the data submitted in an original application or abbreviated application and any amendment that reviewed by them.

Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking estimates that the gross market size for gSpiriva (respiratory and handinhaler) is said to be worth $1 billion. The firm also said that Lupin's revival of margins and profitability is largely linked to key launches.

Out of the 42 analysts that track Lupin, 13 each have a buy and hold rating, while the other 16 have a sell recommendation.

Shares of Lupin are trading 3.3 percent higher at Rs 857.05. The stock is trading at the highest level in 16 months and has risen over 15 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.