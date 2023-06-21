CNBC TV18
Lupin gets USFDA approval for key respiratory drug gSpiriva: Exclusive
By Vivek Iyer  Jun 21, 2023 11:30:50 AM IST (Updated)

According to estimates from Kotak Institutional Equities, gross and net sales of the brand are $1 billion and $500 million respectively.

Drugmaker Lupin Ltd. has received approval from the USFDA for its key respiratory drug gSpiriva, sources ith knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The company is the first generic player to get approval for this blockbuster drug.
According to estimates from Kotak Institutional Equities, gross and net sales of the brand are $1 billion and $500 million respectively.
