Lupin gets USFDA approval for key respiratory drug gSpiriva: Exclusive

According to estimates from Kotak Institutional Equities, gross and net sales of the brand are $1 billion and $500 million respectively.

Drugmaker Lupin Ltd. has received approval from the USFDA for its key respiratory drug gSpiriva, sources ith knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The company is the first generic player to get approval for this blockbuster drug.

