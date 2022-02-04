Looop Lapeta movie review: Let Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin take you on a mind-bending ride

If only we knew the consequences of our actions, we’d do a lot differently. Aakash Bhatia’s latest Netflix film Looop Lapeta plays on this elemental human desire to be given a second chance.

However, in this Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German cult classic Run Lola Run, Taapsee Pannu’s Savina (Saavi) gets not just one or two, but three shots at undoing all her wrongs. But life, unpredictable as it is, can we ever be prepared enough?

Tahir Raj Bhasin is on a dream run right now. After playing Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s cricket drama 83 last December, Looop Lapeta is his third release in two months. Already basking in adulation for his performances in web shows Ranjish Hi Sahi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, he’s wild and nimble in Looop Lapeta as Satyajeet (Satya), a drug addled, devoted gambler who believes that a day can change it all.

Though Pannu’s Saavi does all the running in the film (she plays a former athlete), Bhatia along with Vinay Chhawal, Ketan Pedgaonkar, and Arnav Vepa Nanduri have given enough room in their screenplay adaptation to other characters to stretch and play around. Along with its experimental cinematography, this comedy thriller’s strongest asset is its supporting cast. From Shreya Dhanwanthary’s indecisive bride to Rajendra Chawla’s jeweler, his two sons Appu and Gappu (played by fantastic Manik Papneja and Raghav Raj Kakker), and KC Shankar as Saavi’s gay father--all are terrific and ably cushion the narrative, adding to it depth, charm, and humour.

In an interview ahead of the film’s release, Bhatia told Firstpost, “Looop Lapeta is our take on the original classic. We have modified it keeping the Indian sentiments in mind--the characters behave in a certain way, the landscape played an important role.” He’s right. Set in Goa, Looop Lapeta is an ode to the gorgeous beach state.

The colour palette, the camerawork, the saturated neons, the background score, the clothes the characters wear, even their hair, all work in tandem to give you a highly stylised movie-watching experience. Indrakshi Pattanaik’s costumes deserve a special mention. Her sartorial choices contribute significantly to giving the film its spunk, whack, and edginess. Visually, Looop Lapeta reminded me a lot of Vasan Bala’s 2018 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, another tight, neat little experimental film.

Bhatia has taken Run Lola Run and made it his own. His Saavi and Satya are modern-day versions of Hindu mythology’s fabled Savitri and Satyavan. But with several twists, both internal and external. They are flawed, they mess up, and they live on the fringes. Saavi has 50 minutes to arrange Rs 50 lakh to save Satya. If she doesn’t, he will get killed. Stuck in a loop, she races against time, her conflicting beliefs, and several external factors. Will she succeed? Will Satya live? We don’t know.

Looop Lapeta is Pannu’s first release of this year. If we are not struck by yet another pandemic wave and theatres continue to run, she’ll hopefully have four other releases in 2022--Shaabaash Mithu, Dobaara, Blurr, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, making her one of the most exciting and prolific actors working today.

Unlike Pannu’s last few films, Looop Lapeta is not a social commentary. It’s just the story of a woman trying to break out of a loop, collect different pieces of her life, and make them work. However, much like a lot of her other films, she plays a sportsperson--albeit former--yet again in this one. No actor would think twice before agreeing to do a film like Looop Lapeta, but it will be refreshing to see Pannu in movies sans sports and courtrooms for a while.

