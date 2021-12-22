London Eye: Rishi Sunak takes a step up

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has taken another step towards protecting hospitality and leisure through a billion-pound bounty to see them through the crisis set off by the current restrictions in the face of the Omicron fear. It is a step towards increasing popularity for certain, but also another step up the political ladder with not much further to climb.

The particular boost to hospitality comes by way of a grant of up to 6,000 pounds for each business affected by the declining footfall under the current wave of the virus, and the restrictions put in place by what it has called its Plan B. It follows from the Eat Out to Help Out scheme Rishi Sunak brought in last year under which the government subsidised eating out to support businesses.

That 1.5 billion pound scheme brought in its wake allegations that it contributed to a second wave of the virus. The move this time carefully avoids an opening for similar allegations. Sunak seems not to put a foot wrong at a time when his prime minister cannot seem to put a foot right anywhere . His soaring popularity coming together with the plummeting popularity of Boris Johnson has set off a much-followed game of putting two and two together, even if that hasn’t added up yet.

In plain political guesswork, Sunak is being spoken of widely as a potential prime minister to replace Boris Johnson. Boris Johnson’s downfall is by no means imminent, but a fallen position is in no doubt.

Under fire over revelations of a Christmas party at 10 Downing Street last year at a time when the rest of the nation was being asked to isolate enough to avoid a family gathering at Christmas, Boris Johnson ordered a Plan B in Covid measures two weeks back just when an Omicron wave was beginning to loom. He was widely criticised for acting excessively and prematurely to divert attention to this Christmas from the last.

Boris Johnson made an emphatic point about dismissing any thoughts about Omicron as a sort of flu that may not need to be taken seriously. He was quick to announce a death due to Omicron. But no significant number of Omicron deaths have followed since, or even an increase in hospitalisations. Those have in fact come down over the past few days.

In response as many as 99 MPs from the ruling Conservative Party voted against Plan B, that passed only with support from the opposition Labour Party. Worse followed. The Conservative party lost a seat in a by-election that it had held for more than 200 years. It’s too early to dismiss Omicron as safe in any way, but if it brings no worse than what’s been seen so far, his critics may be proved right.

After Boris

Speculation has soared over a replacement for Boris Johnson. Michael Gove is reported to be leading a revolt to replace him. Given the knife-led realities of Westminster intrigue, Gove has enough enemies within the party. He lost his leadership bid earlier. Rishi Sunak has the extraordinary advantage of having made few enemies within the party.

Which is not to say that he would therefore necessarily be the more likely replacement. Britain has for a start not advanced nearly as far in race relations as has the US. A Barack Obama-like leader of the nation is still very much more possible in the US than in Britain.

The Conservative Party carries too a strong Christian streak that happens to define Britain constitutionally. The Queen is head of the Church of England, and the head of state that derives its legitimacy traditionally from Christianity. Rishi Sunak is Hindu and he is not hiding it. He has in the past stepped out of his house next door to 10 Downing Street to light lamps on Diwali, in full view of invited cameras. Britain may not be ready for a prime minister who is neither white nor Christian.

But political games at Westminster can take on a life of their own that can diverge from wider compulsions, and perceptions. It was Westminster intrigue rather than popular will that got rid of Margaret Thatcher to replace her with the low-profile John Major. Rishi Sunak may yet be prime minister some day if his rivals have enough enemies who are bitter and determined enough to keep them out. Gove could yet prove even more unthinkable.