Lok Sabha passes National Dental Commission bill; here's what it's about

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, amid Opposition uproar.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presented 'The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023' in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The proposed bill aims to replace the existing Dental Council of India with a new body called the National Dental Commission. The primary objectives of the commission include formulating policies and maintaining high-quality standards for dental education and the dental profession in the country.

Similar to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act of 2019, this bill also mandates the disclosure of assets by the commission's chairman and members and introduces a National Exit Test (Dental) for dental professionals.

One of the significant provisions in the bill is the regulation of fees for 50 percent of seats in private dental colleges to ensure more accessible and affordable dental education. The ultimate goal of the bill is to regulate the dental profession, provide quality dental education, and make high-quality oral healthcare more accessible to the public. As part of the bill, it is required that each state government establishes a State Dental Council within one year of the Act's commencement.

The National Dental Commission will be headquartered in New Delhi and will be composed of a chairperson, eight ex-officio members, and 24 part-time members. The ex-officio members will include representatives from National Medical Commission (NMC), the health ministry, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The part-time members will comprise 19 individuals appointed on a rotational basis from state and Union territory nominees for two years, along with five members selected for four years. Among the five members, two will be dental faculty from central, state, or autonomous government institutes, while the other three will possess specialized knowledge in areas like management, law, medical ethics, health research, consumer or patient rights advocacy, science and technology, and economics. Transparency is a key aspect of the bill, as all commission members will have to declare their assets, liabilities, professional, and commercial engagements upon assuming office and at the end of their term.

The bill outlines the creation of three autonomous boards under the National Dental Commission's purview:

Undergraduate and Postgraduate Dental Education Board:

This board will be responsible for setting standards and guidelines for dental education institutions.

Dental Assessment and Rating Board: The board's role will be to assess and rate dental institutions, publish assessment reports and ratings, and have the authority to recognize or de-recognize degrees.

Ethics and Dental Registration Board: This board will maintain an online and live national register for dentists, regulate ethics in dental practices, and ensure professional conduct.

Additionally, the bill calls for the establishment of a Dental Advisory Council by the central government. The council's primary function will be to advise the National Dental Commission and serve as a platform for states and Union territories to express their views on dental education and examination.

The bill also lays down provisions for admissions to dental courses, stating that undergraduate BDS courses will admit students through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Until the National Exit Test (Dental) becomes operational, postgraduate MDS courses' admissions will also be based on NEET-MDS. The commission will conduct common counseling for All India seats, while the state governments' designated authority will manage counseling for state-level seats. The National Exit Test (Dental) will serve as the basis for granting licenses to practice dentistry and for enrollment in the state or national register. Indian students holding foreign dental qualifications will also need to clear the National Exit Test (Dental) to obtain a license to practice dentistry in the country.

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 aims to bring about significant reforms in the dental education profession, ensuring access to quality dental education, and promoting high standards of dental services in line with international benchmarks.