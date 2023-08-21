'INDIA alliance's PM will be...' says Congress's PL Punia

Congress leader PL Punia said that INDIA alliance will decide on the prime minister after winning 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"INDIA alliance has decided that Prime Minister will be decided after coming to power. The elected MPs will choose the PM," Punia told news agency ANI.

The third round of INDIA alliance meeting will be held in Mumbai. This is the first meeting which will be held in a state where none of the INDIA alliance members are in power. The Mumbai Summit is likely to discuss on seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

For the Lok Sabha seat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Punia sounded confident that candidate from Congress or INDIA alliance will win. "It is true that the people (of Amethi) will defeat Smriti Irani in 2024, and the candidate of Congress or INDIA alliance will surely win there," Punia added.

A few days ago, Uttar Pradesh Congress unit chief Ajay Rai said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Amethi seat. Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Gandhi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.