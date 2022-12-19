Lionel Messi's Argentina are champions of the world: Check how sporting legends celebrated the win

Sporting legends from across the globe congratulate Messi and Argentina for the World Cup. Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh and tennis players like Roger Federer and Andy Murray reacted to the epic World Cup 2022 final on social media after Messi lifted the trophy

As Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeated France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 to become the champions of the world on Sunday night, a number of sporting legends took to social media to congratulate the team and the star footballer on the achievement. Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh, along with tennis great Roger Federer and Andy Murray reacted to the epic World Cup 2022 final after Messi lifted the trophy.

Sprinter Usain Bolt was spotted wearing an Argentina jersey as he openly supported the South American team against France. In an edge-of-the-seat final, Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout after the two teams scored three goals each at the end of extra time. Argentina then beat defending champions France 4-2 in the tie-breaker at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Best World Cup Final Ever pic.twitter.com/5xJL6UXVSn — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 18, 2022

In the dramatic finale, France's Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick for the team but ended on the losing side.

Brazil’s great Pele, who won a record three World Cups, congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina after their fairytale ending.“Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappe, scoring four goals in the final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport,” Pele wrote on Instagram.In his message, Pele also mentioned Argentinian legend Diego Maradona, who led the team to win the 1986 World Cup title. “Congratulations Argentina,” Certainly, Diego is smiling now,” Pele wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Tennis star Roger Federer described Argentina’s performance as a ‘fairytale’ on Instagram. “Time and time again you Lionel Messi have redefined greatness. It’s a privilege to watch you. Congrats Lionel and Argentina. Special and historic,” the tennis legend wrote.

View this post on Instagram

In a tweet, tennis star Andy Murray asked if Lionel Messi was the “best athlete of all time”. “Forget just football. What a man,” he wrote.

Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 18, 2022

Top-notch basketball players LeBron James and Trae Young saluted Messi and hailed him as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Instagram, “Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.”

View this post on Instagram

Virendra Sehwag thanked both the team for the “magnificent spectacle” and said, “It was meant to be Lionel Messi’s crowning moment”.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh termed the final an 'unbelievable game of football'. "Hard to express in words what it means to Lionel Messi and Argentina took me back to memory lane when a special bunch of boys did it for No. 10 !!"

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri said the final match was the best game of football he has ever watched. “Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi,” Chhetri wrote in his tweet.