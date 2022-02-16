LIC IPO: Insurer seeks waiver from Sebi on security deposit

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has requested market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to exempt it from making a mandatory security deposit with the exchanges before its initial public offering (IPO), a report said.

Under Regulation 300(1) of the Sebi ICDR Regulations, companies floating a public issue have to deposit one percent of the issue size with the stock exchanges as a security deposit. The amount, which is kept in order to counter fraud, is reimbursed to the issuer after the share sale.

In a letter to Sebi dated February 13, the corporation has sought an exemption from this rule, LIC said in its offer document.

Although LIC has not yet revealed the price band of the issue, the street estimates the state-owned insurer will raise Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore from the IPO. Lawyers handling the issue believe that depositing one percent for such a mega issue is going to be a challenge, Economic Times reported. The insurer may have to dole out Rs 500-800 crore as a security deposit to the exchanges, the report said.

Generally, a company bound to the market makes the deposit a day before the anchor allotment, a lawyer told the business daily. The exchanges keep the deposit till the final allotment is completed and refunds are processed, the lawyer said.

The security deposit with the exchanges act as a buffer to protect shareholders’ interest, Economic Times quoted Moin Ladha, partner, Khaitan & Co, as saying."Sebi does consider waiver for prescribed conditions based on satisfactory reasons and justifications being provided," Ladha said.

In LIC’s case, Sebi should not have any fears about the promoter misappropriating funds as the insurer is owned by the government.

Sebi and LIC both declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Sebi has informally asked merchant bankers not to crowd the primary market with other deals over the next few weeks to ensure that they do not clash with the issue of the insurance behemoth, Mint reported quoting a banker aware of the workings of the LIC deal.

“It is likely that we will see only a few small deals or none being launched in the period of 15 days before and after the LIC share sale," the banker said.

At present, there are 46 companies awaiting to hit the primary market to raise as much as Rs 65,751 crore, data from primary market tracker Prime Database revealed.