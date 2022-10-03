LIC increases its stake in Dr Reddy's Laboratories to 7.7%

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Monday said Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake to 7.7 percent in the pharmaceutical firm through the purchase of 33.86 lakh shares from the open market over a period of time.
    Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) earlier held around a 5.65 percent stake in the company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) said in a regulatory filing.
    Between June 15, 2022, and September 30, 2022, LIC purchased 33,86,486 shares of DRL, aggregating a 2.034 percent stake from the open market, it added.
    Subsequently, LIC's holding in the company stands at 7.7 percent, it added.
    Tags

    Dr Reddy's LaboratoriesLIC

