Lessons from the Leaders for the India of Tomorrow

On September 2, 2022, the Thought Leaders of India organised a leadership series event at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in New Delhi. The event was graced by stalwarts such as Mr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Indian Economist and Former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission India, Mr. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman PwC India, and Mr. C. P. Gurnani, MD & CEO Tech Mahindra. The event began with a welcome address by Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head, Sapphire Connect. Mr. Rishi spoke about the journey of TLOI and shed some light on the upcoming Global India Business meeting in Vietnam on September25 and 26. The agenda for the meeting includes discussions on how to develop India's economy as well as the rapid ascent of Indian businesses to global prominence. Additionally, Mr. Mark Vernooij, Partner at the THNK School of Creative Leadership, virtually spoke about how to compete in the global market.

Technology Leadership in an Accelerating World

Guest of Honour, Mr. C. P. Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, in his address, elaborated upon “Technology Leadership in an accelerating world.” He stated technology has become a horizontal today covering all verticals and enabling customers, employees, investors, and business partners to do what they perceive as good business. It has already revolutionized the world as we knew it and continues to be the driver of change across sectors such as education, communication and media, online services, and retail. He emphasized upon the need to invest in a combination of deep technologies, encourage creative thinking, create a local presence, cultivate a continuous learning environment, and leverage ‘people power’ by engaging them meaningfully, through the use of the formula ‘Smart HR, Smart Support Services, Smart Finance’. He further reiterated that technology-led innovation will truly enable us to build a resilient and sustainable world amidst all shockwaves – predictable and unpredictable.

Forecasting the Future with the current Geopolitical and Economic Crisis

The next segment was a tete-a-tete with Mr. Sanjeev Krishan and Mr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia on “Forecasting the Future with the current Geopolitical and Economic Crisis”. The conversation began with Mr Ahluwalia giving some interesting insights on the global shift in which countries are looking inwards again. He opined that there were two key factors driving this shift and said; “One is the disruption caused by the pandemic which has interrupted a lot of Global Supply chains which nobody thought would get interrupted. This has led to people going back a little bit and thinking you can't just be doing a just-in-time system you've got to also have a just-in-case system. Secondly, in the west there's a lot of suspicion about China because China's got to the position where they can threaten the West technologically and they've actually said they're going to do that. So I think you're seeing a kind of pivot away from China in many things but most of all in the high-tech areas so there's no question that the global market for high technology is going to get fragmented.”

Tariff, Trade Agreements & More

Speaking about the growing trend of India signing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with other countries, Mr. Ahluwalia said; “Historically we've always been in favour of multilateral trade liberalisation in which all countries participate in lower tariffs. There's no question in my mind that that's the best thing to do. However, we haven't really been leaders in offering a lot of lowering of tariffs because being developing countries the approach in the WTO always was that you'll get the benefit of whatever everyone else does. We have very high tariffs and what is worse is that in the last three years we've actually raised them further. When your external tariff level is much higher than other countries, you're giving them much more of an advantage than you're getting. So frankly, we must do FTAs but lower our common tariff.” The segment then opened up to questions from the audience and delved into varied areas such as the looming recession, surcharges in taxation, the power sector and the potential growth enablers for the upcoming years.

The event ended up with 60+ Thought Leader’s attendees who were exhilarated by hearing the stalwarts. The evening was replete with insights on various topics such as the future of business, the direction of international trade, societal priorities, the character of business models, and the management of a globalised world.